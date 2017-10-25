Indiana Tech aims to purchase Donald Ross Golf Course, plans for softball stadium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Tech has entered into an option-to-purchase agreement with Sycamore, Inc. for the Donald Ross Golf Course, 7120 S. Calhoun Street.

The university is currently assessing its potential for use as the home of an Indiana Tech softball stadium as well as a track and field complex.

This is the second time the university has attempted to purchase land for a softball stadium, the first time at Memorial Park. Indiana Tech withdrew the proposal after opponents called it an “insult”, since it would have forced the relocation of monuments honoring World War I veterans, as well as cleared a grove of trees planted in the honor of those who have served.

The plan for the site has not yet been developed, but the university wishes to use the back nine of the golf course, located north of Tillman Road and east of Calhoun Street. The 55 acres of land would also allow room for additional facilities in the future.

If this were to take effect, the front nine of the golf course, west of Calhoun Street, would remain unchanged. The university would operate it as a 9-hole course, which would be open to the public.

Indiana Tech expects it will complete the purchase of the property in the first quarter of 2018. If all site and zoning changes go as planned, construction would begin during the summer of 2018.