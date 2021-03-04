Indiana teachers now eligible for COVID vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Teachers in Indiana are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, but not through the state’s ongoing clinical efforts.

Thanks to an order from President Joe Biden, federally-run vaccination clinics at Kroger, Walmart, and Meijer pharmacies will handle giving vaccines to teachers across the state.

Kroger and Meijer locations in Fort Wayne are among those clinics, as are Walmart locations in Marion, Portland, and Muncie.

Find Kroger locations here.

Find Meijer locations here.

Find Walmart locations here.

Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill says they’ve been pushing to get teachers to the front of the line for months.