Indiana Teachers and support staff will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine effective Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): They’ve been asking for the vaccine for weeks, and now, teachers and support staff in Indiana will be eligible to sign up to be vaccinated, starting this upcoming Monday.

All Indiana educators and support staff, regardless of age, may register for a COVID-19 vaccine. In a change effective Monday, March 15, individuals of any age in this category may register at a state vaccine site by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1. This includes:

Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school, childcare centers, Head Start and Early Start programs.

Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.