Indiana Teacher of The Year Nominations Include Two From Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year Finalists. For over 60 years, the Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. And this year, two of the nominees are from Northeast Indiana. With the mission of inspiring, rejuvenating, and celebrating the teaching profession, the program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor.

Among the nominees are Jason Beer from Southwest Allen County Schools and Tara Cocanower from Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District. The Indiana Teacher of the Year will be announced later this fall.