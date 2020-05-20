Indiana Teacher of the Year: Everyone

By
Network Indiana
-
"New Classroom" by Bart Everson, CC BY 2.0

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): The Indiana Department of Education announced Tuesday that all Indiana teachers have been named the 2021 Teacher of the Year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment.”

Normally, one Hoosier teacher wins the award from the IDOE. The Department has been handing out the annual award for more than 60 years.

