Indiana surpasses 150,000 COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,551 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with the state now surpassing 150,000 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Total positive cases are now at 150,664. Officials also reported 48 new deaths, which occurred between Oct. 8 and Oct. 19, pushing the death toll to 3,775.

The total positivity rate for the 7-day stands at 6.7 percent, which the rate among unique individuals at 12.4 percent.

You can view more data, including hospitalization rates and county metrics, on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 10 new deaths and 66 new positive cases of COVID-19. The department reports the increase in deaths is due to a delay in reporting, with all but two of the deaths occurring in October.