Indiana Supreme Court refuses to hear Alyssa Shepherd appeal

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Alyssa Shepherd stays in prison for now. The Indiana Supreme Court will not hear her appeal.

Shepherd, 26, is serving four years in prison for hitting four children and killing three of them when she sped past a school bus with its stop arm extended on Oct. 30, 2018, in Fulton County.

Shepherd’s lawyers argued that the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was driving recklessly when she hit and killed Alivia Stahl, 9, and twin brothers Xavier and Mason Ingle. Her truck also hit a fourth child who survived, but with severe injuries.

The court left the felony convictions of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness intact, but threw out the misdemeanor conviction of reckless driving.

Shepherd’s lawyers attempted to get her felony convictions thrown out on technicalities related to instructions to the jury. That argument was rejected.