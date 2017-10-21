Indiana student in running to become national FFA officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): An Indiana college student is in the running to be a national officer with the group Future Farmers of America.

Purdue University sophomore Annalee Witte is competing against students from across the U.S. for one of six positions open this year. Her candidacy was announced by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in a news release on Tuesday.

Witte grew up in Wilkinson on a grain and livestock farm and is a graduate of Eastern Hancock High School. She previously served as Indiana’s FFA secretary between 2015 and 2016.

Candidates in the running to become national FFA officers participate in a week-long selection process that includes written and verbal exams.

The top six candidates are selected for positions by a delegate committee.