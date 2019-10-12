Indiana State Police Trooper dies in crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Indiana State Police trooper from Lafayette died in a single-car crash Friday night.

Trooper Peter R. Stephan, 27, was killed in the crash on Old State Road 25 near Stair Road.

Indiana State Police say Stephan was going north on Old State Road 25 at around 10:25 p.m. when his 2018 Dodge Charger police car left the east side of the road while going through a curve, rolled and struck a utility pole. Stephan was going to assist another trooper in Americus before the crash.

Stephan was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been with ISP for four years.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

He is survived by his wife and six month-old daughter.

No further information is available at this time.