Indiana State Police searching for stolen pickup

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are asking for your help in finding a pickup truck stolen from a used car dealership.

Police say a a Dodge Dakota pulled into the lot of Bart’s Car Store on Lincoln Way In Columbia City on Sunday night at around 10:20 p.m. Two people then got out of the truck and stole a dark gray 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat pickup.

If you have any information on this theft, please call the Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne at 260-432-8661 or 1-800-552-0976. Your tip can remain anonymous.