Indiana State Police release “Drug Take Back Day” results

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): On Saturday the Indiana State Police Department participated in the thirteenth nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

RELATED: Indiana State Police, DEA holding “Drug Take Back Day”

Collection sites were set up nationwide for the expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Indiana State Police set up collections sites at every post (except the Toll Road.) The Fort Wayne Post collected 250 pounds of medications.

Statewide the Indiana State Police collected a total of 1,245 pounds of unused or expired medication. Below is a list of each locations results.

District: Pounds:

13 18

33 140

51 35

14 120

34 322

52 18

16 60

35 50

53 0

22 250

42 60

99 0

24 12

45 90

Total: 1,245 pounds