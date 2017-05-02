Indiana State Police release “Drug Take Back Day” results

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): On Saturday the Indiana State Police Department participated in the thirteenth nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.
RELATED: Indiana State Police, DEA holding “Drug Take Back Day”
Collection sites were set up nationwide for the expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Indiana State Police set up collections sites at every post (except the Toll Road.) The Fort Wayne Post collected 250 pounds of medications.
Statewide the Indiana State Police collected a total of 1,245 pounds of unused or expired medication. Below is a list of each locations results.
District: Pounds:
13 18
33 140
51 35
14 120
34 322
52 18
16 60
35 50
53 0
22 250
42 60
99 0
24 12
45 90
Total: 1,245 pounds