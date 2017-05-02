Indiana State Police release “Drug Take Back Day” results

("Pills" by David K, CC BY-SA 2.0)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): On Saturday the Indiana State Police Department participated in the thirteenth nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites were set up nationwide for the expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Indiana State Police set up collections sites at every post (except the Toll Road.) The Fort Wayne Post collected 250 pounds of medications.

Statewide the Indiana State Police collected a total of 1,245 pounds of unused or expired medication. Below is a list of each locations results.

 

District:                    Pounds:

      13                              18                          

33                              140

51                              35

14                              120

34                              322

52                              18

16                               60

35                               50

53                               0

22                              250

42                              60

99                               0

24                              12

45                              90

Total:           1,245 pounds

 

 

