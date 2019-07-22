Indiana State Police participate in 6-State Trooper Project

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Troopers from six states, including Indiana and Ohio, will be watching for drivers not abiding by the “Move Over” law.

Beginning Sunday, officers with the Indiana State Police, along with troopers from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania, will be conducting state-wide patrols ensuring vehicles “move over or slowdown” for emergency vehicles and construction zones.

Indiana State Law (9-21-8-35(b)) requires vehicles to move over or slow down upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red, red and white, or red and blue lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

proceed with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four lanes with not less than two lanes proceed in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.

Failing to abide by these laws can result in a Class A infraction.

The laws a bit different when approaching a construction zone.

Upon approaching a stationary recovery vehicle, a stationary utility service vehicle, a stationary solid waste hauler, a stationary road, street, or highway maintenance vehicle, or a stationary survey or construction vehicle, when the vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing amber lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

proceed with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the recovery vehicle, utility service vehicle, solid waste hauler, or road, street, or highway maintenance vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four lanes with not less than two lanes proceed in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.

A person who violates this law commits a Class B infraction.

The project will run from July 21 through July 27, and includes all roadways within Indiana.