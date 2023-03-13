Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey Laid To Rest Over Weekend

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): Master Trooper James Bailey was remembered by friends, family, and the whole of the law enforcement community Saturday.

People in Garrett lined the streets over the weekend to say goodbye as the Indiana State Trooper was laid to rest on Saturday as the community turned out in full force to say their final goodbye. Bailey was struck and killed by a Marian man last week while in the line of duty. Master Trooper Bailey was a decorated law enforcement officer, according to Indiana State Police records.

Bailey was killed when Terry Sands II was trying to get away from pursuing police officers on I-69 in DeKalb County. Bailey was placing stop sticks out on the interstate to stop Sands, but Sands instead hit Bailey killing him.

Sands has been charged with murder and prosecutors are already asking for life without parole.

At Bailey’s funeral service inside Garrett High School Saturday among the speakers was Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“On behalf of an eternally grateful state, we offer our deepest condolences. Now and forevermore,” Holcomb said at the funeral. “Master Trooper Bailey’s passing is a still stinging reminder of the risks that those who proudly wear the uniform so willingly make every hour and every day of the week.”

On Friday, Republican Indiana Congressman Jim Banks spoke on the House Floor to honor the service and sacrifice of Master Trooper Bailey. Banks stated, “ God bless the Bailey family and God bless all the law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep our families and communities safe.”

During his tenure, Bailey received several awards, including the “Life Saving Award” in 2010, the “Trooper of the Year” award for District 22 in 2012 and the “Action Award” in 2021.

Bailey will be laid to rest in the Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.