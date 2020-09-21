Indiana State Police investigating inmate death at Wells County Jail

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Bluffton man was found unresponsive in his cell in the Wells County Jail and later died Sunday afternoon.

Dylan E. Richardson, 31, was found unresponsive in an isolated cell at about 1:25 p.m. by jail staff. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Richardson was taken to Bluffton Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about a half hour later.

Richardson had been held in the jail since Sept. 16, and was in an isolated cell due to COVID-19 protocols since he arrived.

Autopsy results are pending.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.