Indiana State Police investigating Grant County Jail inmate death

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a Grant County Jail inmate died Monday night.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate collapsed in the Grant County Jail at 10:13 p.m. and was taken to Marion Health, where they were pronounced dead.

Deputies were alerted of a medical emergency in the cell block and began helping the inmate, who was moved to the medical room of the jail where CPR was administered before the inmate was taken to the hospital.

The inmate, whose name was not released, had been in custody since April 7.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana State Police are investigating.