Indiana State Police investigating crash involving Adams County Deputy

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that involved an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy and a person in custody.

Troopers were called to the intersection of US 27 and Ferguson/Hessen Cassel Roads at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say Deputy Pat Piper was going north on 27 with his lights on when his patrol car was struck on the passenger side by an SUV that was entering the intersection from Hessen Cassel Road.

Early information suggests that Deputy Piper had a red light as he entered the intersection and the driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old man from Fort Wayne, had a green light but failed to notice the patrol car.

After the crash, a woman in a car stopped in the intersection to provide help following the crash after the detained woman was trapped in the patrol car. However, a man driving a car failed to recognize the crash and struck both the woman’s car and the SUV.

The woman in custody and Deputy Piper suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.