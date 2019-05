KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Detectives with the Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in a river Wednesday.

Indiana Conservation Officers found the body in the Tippecanoe River in Kosciusko County near State Road 10 and State Road 19.

The victim was later identified as Thomas Schmeltz, 65 of Bourbon, Indiana.

At this time, the Kosciusko County Coroner reports Schmeltz died by drowning.

The investigation is still ongoing.