Indiana State Police investigate fatal crash on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash just after 12 o Clock on I-69 about 2 miles south of the General Motors Plant.

Officials say that a Toyota was northbound when the driver left the road , ran through a fence and crashed into a woods. Witnesses told Troopers that there were no other vehicles close at the time of the crash.

Investigators say that there was also no evidence of evasive maneuvering or braking – that the driver was wearing a safety belt, and that the airbags deployed in the vehicle. The driver was declared dead at the scene.