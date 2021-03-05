Indiana State Police – in the right place at the right time – arrest couple on multiple charges

ASHLEY, Ind. (WOWO): An Indianapolis man and Michigan woman are now behind bars in the DeKalb County Jail after an early morning incident at the Ashley Deli on SR4 in Ashley, IN.

The couple were alleged to have brandished a handgun towards a gas station employee before fleeing the business in their vehicle. State Troopers were able to apprehended the couple a short time later at another gas station in Auburn.

The incident began shortly after 7:30am this morning, as Indiana State Trooper Wes Rowlader pulled into the Ashley Deli to fill-up his gas tank. Trooper Rowlader noticed a white Toyota passenger car leaving the lot “in a hurry” as he pulled in, with a gas station employee close behind waving to get his attention, then reporting what had just occurred.

The timing was fortunate, as it allowed for a quick dispatch of information to attempt to locate the suspect vehicle. Within minutes of Trooper Rowlader’s radio traffic, a second State Trooper (Lt. Corey Culler) spotted a white Toyota passenger car matching the vehicle and suspect(s) descriptions traveling south on I-69 near the SR8 Auburn exit. Lt. Culler was able to track this vehicle to a second gas station just off the SR8 / I-69 exit. Once backup officers from both ISP and the Auburn Police Department arrived, officers were then able to move in and detain the couple without incident.

The suspects were identified as Dustin Wayne Austin, 33, of Indianapolis, IN, and Amanda Evelyn Jessup, 33, of Homer, Michigan. During the course of the investigation Austin was found to be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Johnson County, IN. A handgun and drug paraphernalia were recovered in the couple’s vehicle.

Both Austin and Jessup were transported to the DeKalb County jail where they were incarcerated on charges unrelated to the actions at the Ashley Deli.

An active investigation into the events that took place at the Ashley Deli remains ongoing by ISP Detective Mike Carroll. Once complete, that report will be turned to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review and determination of criminal charges to be filed at a later date.

Arrested: 1) Dustin Wayne Austin, 33, Indianapolis, IN

2) Amanda Evelyn Jessup, 33, Homer, MI

Charges: (Austin) *Outstanding Johnson County warrant- Failure to Appear

(Jessup) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Assisting in this investigation were several troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, the Auburn PD, Ashley PD, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and Jeff’s Towing.

*All criminal suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The aforementioned charges are mere accusations at this point, with final charging determined by the DeKalb County Prosecutor.