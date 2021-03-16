Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post sees success in latest 6 State Trooper Project effort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police were out in force over the past weekend as part of the Six State Trooper project’s crackdown on criminal activity. The enforcement effort ran from Friday through Sunday.

Sergeant Brian Walker tells WOWO News that the Fort Wayne Post made just under 50 arrests for criminal activity and drugs and began two new criminal investigations. 342 traffic tickets were issued, 3 people were arrested for impaired driving and one gun was seized. One traffic stop resulted in 17 stolen catalytic converters being recovered, and a Kendallville Man was caught with over 40 stolen propane tanks.

The results are below:

Traffic Tickets– 342 Warnings– 652

OWI Arrests– 3 Other Alcohol Arrests– 1

Drug Arrests– 37 Criminal Arrests– 10 Guns seized– 1