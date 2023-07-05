Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatcher

Fort Wayne, IN (Press Release): The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Fort Wayne Post – Regional Dispatch Center (RDC2) located at 5811 Ellison Road.

This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne Post (Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Jay, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley), as well as the seven counties that comprise the Peru Post (Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton, and Wabash).

Primary responsibilities of a dispatcher are to receive, record, and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies, and other support services through the use of a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL), Geographic Information System (GIS) and other Regional Dispatch Center resources.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for extended periods of time. Two years of public safety communications experience preferred.

Pay starts at $47,320.00 per year, and may be adjusted based on education, experience, and training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

*Applications are only accepted electronically via the ISP online portal. Deadline for application submission is Friday July 14, 2023.

For more information on this position and to apply online, go to https://www.in.gov/isp/3627.htm (Indiana State Police-Career Opportunities-Civilian Opportunities).

Questions should be directed to Brandon P. Lowe, Personnel Officer for the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division at blowe@isp.in.gov or (317) 232-8238.