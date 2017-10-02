Indiana State Parks hosts pumpkin photo contest

INDIANA, (WOWO) – If you enjoy decorating pumpkins, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Those who decorate a pumpkin celebrating an Indiana State Park, and share it on social media, are entered to win prizes throughout the month of October.

Participants can choose to paint, carve or decorate the pumpkin to reflect a favorite state park or family-friendly park activity.

Snap a photo of it (no filters) and post it on the Indiana State Parks Facebook page with the hashtag #INStateParksPumpkin. Be sure to include an explanation of why you created your pumpkin.

Participants are entered to win a 2018 annual pass, $50 camping gift card, $50 state park inns gift card or 2018 lake permit.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in the following categories:

Youth Park Pumpkin Challenge Winner: Up to age 12; be sure to include age in post.

Grand Park Pumpkin Challenge Winner: Overall challenge winner.

Best Park Pumpkin: Best “favorite state park” image.

Best Park Activity Pumpkin: Best illustration of a family-friendly park activity.

Best Selfie with Park Pumpkin: Favorite selfie/park pumpkin photo (bonus points awarded for taking the pumpkin selfie in a state park.)

If you’re interested in voting for winners, you can vote by clicking “like” for your favorites.

Entries will be accepted October 1-31, and will be placed in albums for voting in early November.