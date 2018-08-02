Indiana State Fair releases long list of banned items

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana State Fair kicks off this Friday in Indianapolis, and this year, there’s a full list of items won’t be allowed past the gate, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The complete list of banned items includes:

Weapons, firearms, knives with blades longer than four inches

Roller Coolers

Aerosol Cans

Alcoholic Beverages

Animals

Balloons

Beach Balls

Cameras (with lens bigger than three inches)

Glass Bottles

Commercial A/V Equipment

Fireworks

Illegal Substances

Lasers

Noisemakers

Sticks, bats and polls

The fair has also added metal detectors at all of its gates.

The Indiana State Fair runs Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 19.