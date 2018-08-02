Indiana State Fair releases long list of banned items

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana State Fair kicks off this Friday in Indianapolis, and this year, there’s a full list of items won’t be allowed past the gate, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The complete list of banned items includes:

  • Weapons, firearms, knives with blades longer than four inches
  • Roller Coolers
  • Aerosol Cans
  • Alcoholic Beverages
  • Animals
  • Balloons
  • Beach Balls
  • Cameras (with lens bigger than three inches)
  • Glass Bottles
  • Commercial A/V Equipment
  • Fireworks
  • Illegal Substances
  • Lasers
  • Noisemakers
  • Sticks, bats and polls

The fair has also added metal detectors at all of its gates.

The Indiana State Fair runs Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 19.

