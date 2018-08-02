Indiana State Fair releases long list of banned items

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana State Fair kicks off this Friday in Indianapolis, and this year, there’s a full list of items won’t be allowed past the gate, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.
The complete list of banned items includes:
- Weapons, firearms, knives with blades longer than four inches
- Roller Coolers
- Aerosol Cans
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Animals
- Balloons
- Beach Balls
- Cameras (with lens bigger than three inches)
- Glass Bottles
- Commercial A/V Equipment
- Fireworks
- Illegal Substances
- Lasers
- Noisemakers
- Sticks, bats and polls
The fair has also added metal detectors at all of its gates.
The Indiana State Fair runs Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 19.