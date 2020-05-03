Indiana State Chemist Receives Prestigious Lifetime Award

Robert Waltz, Indiana state chemist and seed commissioner, recently received the E.B. Voorhees Award from the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).

Waltz has served as a member of AAFCO since 2006 and occupied several key positions including president, committee chair, board member and external liaison. Most recently, Waltz represented AAFCO as a member of the Partnership for Food Protection, an FDA program that draws on expertise from professionals around the country to safeguard the national food chain and public health. Waltz was presented with the E.B. Voorhees Award for his extensive service, numerable contributions and thoughtful leadership.

“I am deeply honored to be a recipient of the E.B. Voorhees Award granted by AAFCO. It has been my privilege to have been given opportunities to serve in a number of different and challenging roles. Along the way I have worked with a great number of amazing leaders throughout the nation in AAFCO, FDA, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and the feed industries, among others,” Waltz said. “I have also been greatly blessed by having a very competent and professional staff that has allowed me to bridge my duties as state chemist with professional service in an organization like AAFCO.”

The Office of Indiana State Chemist is based at Purdue University within the College of Agriculture. The office works closely with researchers on issues directly related to Indiana agriculture, including pesticides, animal feed, pet foods, fertilizers, soil, and seed. The office protects the agriculture industry and Hoosiers by advising on and administering laws pertaining to agricultural operations, food safety, truthful labeling and protection of waters from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers throughout the state.

“Robert Waltz’s contributions to Hoosier agriculture, Purdue University and the college are numerous in nature and vast in scope,” said Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Purdue Agriculture. “We deeply value his commitment to utilizing the most cutting-edge research to protect Hoosiers and the industry that is so important to our state. His legacy is one of service, thoughtfulness and collaborative spirit.”

For more information about the Office of Indiana State Chemist, visit https://www.oisc.purdue.edu/.