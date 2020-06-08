Indiana Soybean Planting, Emergence Slightly Ahead of National Numbers

Hot and dry weather throughout the week allowed for significant fieldwork, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels decreased again from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 72.7 degrees Fahrenheit, 5.0 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.17 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.40 inches. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 7.

Ideal conditions last week allowed growers to all but wrap up corn planting and replanting, with soybeans not far behind. Winter wheat conditions improved slightly, and progress was in line with the five-year average. Growers took advantage of the dry weather to make major progress with hay cutting throughout the State. Cattle and other livestock were reported to be in good condition and enjoying pasture growth. Other activities for the week included sidedressing corn, herbicide applications, mowing ditches, and submitting plant samples.

95 percent of Indiana’s corn has been planted, 8 percent more than last week. 85 percent has emerged, 12 percent more than last week. Nationally, 97 percent have been planted and 89 percent has emerged.

88 percent of soybean are planted, an increase of 12 percent from last week. 74 percent has emerged, 16 percent more than last week. Nationally, 86 percent of soybeans have been planted and 67 percent has emerged.