Indiana Soybean Alliance Calls for Candidates for 2020 Board Elections

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) is calling for farmer leaders to join a 24-member board that is responsible for annually investing Indiana’s soybean checkoff funds in programs that benefit biofuels, livestock production, grain marketing, environmental research, new uses, aquaculture programs and more.

The ISA Board of Directors represents nearly 24,000 soybean farmers in Indiana who contribute their dollars through the checkoff program, and it manages soybean farmer investments. Applications for the 2020 election are due by Friday, March 6.

District 1- One open seat and one seat up for re-election

District 2- Two seats up for re-election

District 3- Two seats up for re-election

District 4- Two seats up for re-election

Each candidate must meet these requirements:

Has paid into the federal soybean checkoff within the last two years.

Certify ownership or share ownership and risk of loss of soybeans

Completes a director expectation statement and returns it to ISA by March 6, 2020

Go online to www.indianasoybean.com/elections to learn more about serving as an ISA director or to download a director expectation statement. For more information, call Hannah Vorsilak, ISA Director of Education & Training, at 317-644-2791. The ISA will distribute election ballots to soybean farmers by mail in June 2020. ISA will announce election results by late July 2020.