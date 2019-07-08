Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Growers Holding Ag Policy Summit 7/30

The Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Growers Association will be holding their Ag Policy Summit at the Indianapolis Colts Football Practice Facility on July 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. With historically disastrous planting conditions, bogged down trade relationships and huge market losses due to African Swine Fever, there has never been a more critical time for Indiana farmers to tackle policy issues.

“The stakes have never been higher for Hoosier farmers than they are today. Farmers were already experiencing a blitz of challenges with trade disruptions, reduced livestock demand due to African Swine Fever and EPA refinery waivers that have severely diminished ethanol demand,” said ICGA President Sarah Delbecq. “The unprecedented wet weather that delayed, reduced and prevented planting has been a game changer – and not in a good way.”

Attendees will hear from U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) with an update from Washington, D.C., Indiana Director of Broadband Opportunities Scott Rudd with a discussion on plans for the expansion of rural broadband in Indiana, and, and farm humorist Damian Mason, sponsored by Bayer.

Entry is free thanks to generous sponsors: Bane-Welker, Bayer, Co-Alliance; FMC, Farm Credit Mid-America, NineStar, and Syngenta.

The Summit will take place at the newly remodeled Colts practice facility at 7001 W. 56th St., Indianapolis, IN 46254 on Tuesday, July 30th. The day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and will end by 3 p.m. Register at www.indianasoybean.com/summit.

For more information, contact Lauren Taylor, corporate relations and membership manager for the Indiana Soybean Alliance, at ltaylor@indianasoybean.com or 317-644-2863 or go to www.indianasoybean.com/summit.