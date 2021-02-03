Indiana Sheep Checkoff Seeks Candidates for Board

The Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program (Indiana S&W) will hold elections for three district seats in March. The checkoff board, which is responsible for reviewing projects suggested for checkoff funding, is composed of representatives from nine districts. Elections will be held for seats in districts 3, 6 and 9:

District 3: Miami, Wabash, Whitley, Allen, Huntington, Wells and Adams counties.

District 6: Blackford, Jay Delaware, Randolph, Henry, Wayne, Rush, Fayette and Union counties.

District 9: Perry, Orange, Lawrence, Washington, Jackson, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Scott, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Switzerland, Ripley, Dearborn, Franklin, Crawford, Brown, Bartholomew and Decatur counties.

Anyone with questions or interest in learning more about the program and the duties of a district seat should contact council President Ken McMichael at 812-820-1368 or Purdue program advisor Meredith Cobb at 765-426-1195. Nominations must be communicated to Cobb by Feb. 19. Voting will begin in March, and sheep producers in districts 3, 6 and 9 will receive ballots by mail.

Indiana S&W asks that producers and others continue to submit funding requests for projects involving the promotion of or research about the Indiana Sheep Industry. More information can be found at iswcheckoff.wixsite.com/indianasheepandwool.

The Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program was created to support educational, promotional and research efforts involving sheep in Indiana. Funds for the council are collected from the sale of all sheep in Indiana – 0.5% of the net market price of each sheep sold. All funds collected by stockyards, sale managers, producers and others should be sent to the council’s business office at Purdue. More information is on the program’s website.