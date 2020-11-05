Indiana sets another daily record for COVID-19 cases

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): For the second straight day, Indiana set a new record for positive COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,462 new positive cases along with 45 additional deaths, which happened from Oct. 23 to Nov. 4.

The 7-day positivity rate among unique individuals stands at 17.1 percent, and at 11.1 percent overall for that category.

Hospitalizations also climbed above 1,900 to 1,948, also a record.

More data can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 241 new positive cases and one additional death from the virus.

