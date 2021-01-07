Indiana Senators Taking Wrath From Electoral College Protest Decisions

Pat Miller, WOWO afternoon host discussed on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” along with Kayla the comments made by Indiana Republican Senator, Todd Young in regards to his decision to follow the law in regards to personal opinion and feelings in regards to the election, amid the Electoral College’s decision to make the appointment of Joe Biden (D) official in officially becoming the 46th President of The United States.

