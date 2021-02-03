Indiana Senate Chairman won’t hear any bills on increasing local food and beverage taxes

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Chairman Travis Holdman says he will not hear any bills that call for increasing local food and beverage taxes this session.

Holdman made the announcement Wednesday according to the Journal Gazette. Committee members cited the pandemic and concerns by the restaurant industry as reasons to shelve the proposal for now.

Previously, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry called for a 1 percent food and beverage tax that would not have started until 2022. Currently, there is a 1 percent food and beverage tax in Allen County.

However, dozens of local restaurants, city council members and the Allen County Board of Commissioners opposed the tax increase request.

“This tax proposal directly targets and industry that is already facing incredible challenges. Putting this kind of threat over their heads would cripple these establishments we as a community have worked so hard to support over the last year,” said Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier.