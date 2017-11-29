Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun fires “white nationalist aide”

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun’s campaign says it fired a former staffer who is also affiliated with the white nationalist movement.

The Republican’s campaign says Caleb C. Shumaker briefly collected ballot signatures for the candidate. But once Braun became aware of Shumaker’s white nationalist ties, it ended his contract.

Braun adviser Barney Keller called Shumaker’s beliefs “disgusting” and said “they have no place in American politics.”

Social media postings made by Schumaker show him appearing at GOP events in Indiana on Braun’s behalf.

Schumaker could not immediately be reached for comment.