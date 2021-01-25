Indiana seeks to make it easier for elderly to age at home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana officials want to overhaul state rules to begin allowing more elderly Hoosiers to access home- and community-based services so they can age at home, rather than at nursing homes.

The proposals announced last week by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration would revamp state rules to give elderly residents access to home- and community-based services — and let them know within 72 hours if they are eligible for Medicaid home health support.

Indiana would join 25 other states that already administer long-term care through a managed care system.

That would allow Hoosiers to access information about the different types of care available, including home care.