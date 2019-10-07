Indiana Secretary of State shuts down Fort Wayne car dealer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Secretary of State, Connie Lawson, has shut down a Fort Wayne car dealer for not paying taxes.

It started in December of 2017 when the Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson’s officer started a routine audio of Mint Auto Sales in Fort Wayne. Irregularities were discovered in the audit, which led to an investigation.

The investigation revealed that the dealership was charging customers once price for purchasing a vehicle and reported a lower sales price to the Department of Revenue. It was determined that the owner of the dealership, Sadruddin Kamdar, was not just failing to pay taxes to the Department of Revenue, but was also pocketing the money.

An investigation was started by the Grand Jury Division of the Marion County Prosecutor’s office because the dealership filed fraudulent paperwork with the Department of Revenue in Indianapolis. As a result of the investigation, charges were brought up by Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Kamdar has taken a plea deal in order to avoid a trial. He was sentenced to 910 days of probation and has to pay $536,448.02 in restitution to the Department of Revenue. Kamdar has also been barred from owning or operating another dealership in the state of Indiana for the rest of his life.