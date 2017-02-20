Indiana Schools Superintendent to remain elected position

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Voters will still get a say over who leads the public school system in Indiana… at least for now.

Republican lawmakers had been pushing a bill that would have allowed the state’s governor to choose the Superintendent of Public Instruction, instead of letting voters do it. That bill died in the Senate, with 23 Senators voting for it and 26 opposing it.

Senate Bill 179 – Selection of superintendent of public instruction authored by Sen. Buck – failed to pass the Senate with a 23-26. — INSenateRepublicans (@INSenateGOP) February 20, 2017

Supporters of the bill argued that it would have helped cut down on politically-based squabbles between the Superintendent and lawmakers, while opponents argued that debate and discussion over education policies can benefit students.