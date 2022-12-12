Indiana Revenues Once Again Beat Projections

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled nearly $1.4 billion, which was 6.3% above the December 2021 forecast and 0.2% higher than the same month last year. The agency says better-than-expected collections from sales tax and individual income tax, as well as interest revenues drove last month’s performance. Corporate tax collections totaled $32.7 million for November, more than 21% below estimates. Year-to-date, General Fund revenues totaled $7.9 billion, which is about $383 million above the December forecast and 7.9% higher than the same period in the previous fiscal year. The December 2022 revenue forecast is expected in about a week.