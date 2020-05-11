Indiana restaurants reopening dining rooms today

INDIANA (WOWO): Restaurants in Indiana have reopened today.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan to get the state back up and running after COVID-19 shutdowns is currently in stage two, with restaurants now joining retail establishments as those allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.

Personal services are also back open, meaning you can finally get that haircut you’ve been needing. Bars and clubs, gyms, and entertainment and tourism venues are still closed, and facial coverings are recommended if you’re going out in public.

The five-stage plan culminates in a complete re-opening on July 4th, if all goes well.