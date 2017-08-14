Indiana residents warned of invasive beetle species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – A Purdue University entomologist is urging Indiana residents to scout the trees on their property for signs of a destructive beetle that’s killed trees in several other states.

Entomologist Cliff Sadof says August is the peak emergence season for the Asian long-horned beetle, which poses a serious threat to shade trees. The invasive insect has been found in Chicago and Ohio, but it hasn’t yet been spotted in Indiana.

Sadof says private citizens have been critical to eradication efforts in Illinois, Ohio, New York and New Jersey. He suggests residents with swimming pools also check their water skimmers for the beetles because the insects often fall into pools.

The Asian long-horned beetle has long, black-and-white antennae, which give it its name, and a glossy, black body with irregular white spots.

If you spot one of these beetles, call 1-866-EXOTIC (1-866-663-9684).