Indiana reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,282 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new daily record.

That is up from the 1,279 positive cases reported back on Aug. 8.

The state also reported 10 deaths, which occurred between Sept. 8 and 10, push the state’s death toll to 3,196.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is at 7 percent, while the cumulative rate is at 8.7 percent.

Overall, there are 103,505 total positive cases in the state.

You can view more numbers via the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.