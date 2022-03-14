Indiana Rep. Dvorak Seeking To Ban Purchases of Property Controlled By Russian Businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): State Representative Ryan Dvorak seeks to have Indiana become the first state in the US to ban purchases of property by Russian-controlled businesses.

The South Bend Democrat added the amendment sanctioning Russia to a Senate Bill that passed through both chambers of the legislature last week, and is now headed to Governor Holcomb’s desk. The language specifies that the moratorium does not apply to Russian citizens who are legal residents of the US. If Holcomb signs it into law, it will go into effect on July 1st and be in effect for one year, with options to extend it if necessary.