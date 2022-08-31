Indiana Receives Approval For Federal Broadband Expansion Funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana will receive $187 million to expand its broadband capacity under the American Rescue Plan. The goal is to connect more than 50,000 Hoosiers to high-speed broadband internet, as announced by the U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday. According to Inside Indiana Business, the funding comes from the federal Capital Projects Fund, with Indiana’s allocation composing more than a quarter of the total $408 million funding for five states.

Congressional Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-1st, said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed disparities in access for healthcare, mental healthcare and education for Hoosier families. Indiana’s plan, approved by the Treasury Department, outlined the state’s plans to deliver reliable service that “meets or exceeds symmetrical download and upload speeds of 100 megabits per second,” according to a White House release.