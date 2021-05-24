Indiana ranks “9th worst” state for veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana gets a low rating when it comes to states that are good for military retirees.

Financial website Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans, ranging from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to the quality of VA hospitals, and Indiana came in as the 9th worst state on the list.

The Hoosier State came in at 41st for veteran job opportunities and 31st for its percentage of homeless veterans. Ohio came in 38th overall while Virginia took the top spot.

Find the full study results here.