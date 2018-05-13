Indiana ranks 15th best state for working moms, according to WalletHub

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Happy Mother’s Day, WOWOland!

Did you know more than 70% of moms of young children are working? In fact, women make up nearly half of the U.S. Workforce.

So what are the best and worst states for working moms? WalletHub staff compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: Child Care, Professional Opportunities and Work-Life Balance.

Indiana placed 15th overall. The Hoosier state also ranked 10th in Child Care, 14th in Professional Opportunities and 31st in Work-Life Balance.

The three dimensions were broken down into sub-categories, including:

Child Care Day-Care Quality Child-Care Costs Pediatricians per Capita School-System Quality Share of Nationally Accredited Child Care Centers Number of Child Care Workers per Total Number of Children

Professional Opportunities Gender Pay Gap Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives Median Women’s Salary Share of Families in Poverty Female Unemployment Rate Gender-Representation Gap in Different Economic Sectors

Work-Life Balance Parental-Leave Policy Score Average Length of a Women’s Work Week (in hours) Women’s Average Commute Time (in minutes)



The top five best states for working moms include Vermont, Minnesota, Massachusetts, District of Columbia and Connecticut.

Idaho ranked the worst overall.