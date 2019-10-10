Indiana ranks 13th in youth obesity study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana has the 13th highest rate of youth obesity in the country.

That’s according to a nationwide study done by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, based on 2018 numbers, and reported by the Journal Gazette.

The study found 16.6% of Hoosiers ages 10 to 17 were classified as obese, which raises the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other illnesses. The highest demographic was Hispanic youth at nearly 26%, followed by Black, White, and Asian, respectively.

The state’s adult obesity rate is 34.1%.

The state with the highest youth obesity rate is Mississippi at 25.4%. The lowest was 8.7% in Utah.