Indiana ranked tenth-worst state in health infrastructure for coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana health officials think they’re doing a good job fighting the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but a nationwide study says the state’s health infrastructure leaves a lot to be desired.

The study, by personal finance website WalletHub, says Indiana has the tenth worst health infrastructure for battling the virus.

The study compared all fifty states across fourteen different key metrics, from public health emergency preparedness funding to the number of hospital beds. Indiana ranked 47th in public healthcare spending, and 48th in epidemiology workforce.

Find the full study here. A summary can be viewed below.