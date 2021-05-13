Indiana ranked low in national study of “safest” pandemic-era states

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana gets a poor grade in a new national study over the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A national study by financial website WalletHub looked at the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Indiana came in as the 9th “least safe” state in the country, with a vaccination rate ranking 41st out of 50 states and both positive testing and hospitalization rates ranking 38th.

Regarding neighboring states, Michigan came in dead last; Ohio ranked 27th in the nation, and Illinois was listed at #40. Hawaii was #1.

