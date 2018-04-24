Indiana ranked fifth most dangerous state for kids online

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Indiana was ranked fifth most dangerous state for kids online, according to a study by Century Link.

State rankings were determined using the following data:

Malware infection rates (weight: 20)

Youth victims of internet crime (weight: 30)

Education rank (weight: 10)

Cyberbullying laws (weight: 30)

Youth mental illness (weight: 10)

The study also considered “kids” to be anyone between the ages of 4 and 14.

The safest states for kids online include:

South Dakota

Vermont

North Dakota

Iowa

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Minnesota

Kansas

Maine

Massachusetts

The study explains that most of the “safest” states have tighter cyberbullying laws than other states, including a focus on electronic harassment. These states also have a higher chance of imposing criminal or school sanctions for students charged with cyberbullying or harassment.

On the other hand, the most dangerous states for kids online including the following:

Arizona

Colorado

Virginia

Texas

Indiana

Alabama

Georgia

Maryland

Wisconsin

Oregon

Most states listed as “dangerous” have loose cyberbullying laws or less access to mental health resources.

No matter where you live, there are ways to protect your family from cyberbullying and predators.

First, make sure to talk to your kids about their online behavior, ensuring your kids know that you’re always available to discuss things they made find online that are troubling or confusing.

Also, keeping your family computer in a family space is a good way to ensure your kids always have a watchful parent keeping an eye on their computer use.

For more information, you can visit this study at centurylinkquote.com.