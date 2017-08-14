Indiana rallies stand against racism after Virginia violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO/AP): People at rallies in Indiana are taking a stand against racism in response to a white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence over the weekend in Virginia.

Jim Sims, president of the Monroe County NAACP branch, told a crowd on Sunday night in Bloomington that hatred, hate speech and hate groups won’t be tolerated.

In Indianapolis, hundreds of people filled the stairs of Monument Circle on Sunday evening to sit in solidarity with the victims of Charlottesville.

President Trump Monday condemned the violent car attack by an Ohio man that left one woman dead and almost two dozen injured, specifically calling out and denouncing the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists after receiving criticism for not doing so in an earlier statement.

Former Indiana Governor and current Vice President, Mike Pence, also denounced the groups by name over the weekend.