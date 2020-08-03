Indiana police to resume statewide school bus stop-arm enforcement effort

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): More than 200 police agencies around Indiana will be out in force to make sure kids are getting to school safely this fall.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the return of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program Monday, saying police will be participating in overtime patrols to make sure drivers stop for school buses that are stopped with their lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Last year, Indiana bus drivers statewide reported more than 2,600 stop-arm violations in a single day.

The issue was brought to the forefront after a woman passing a stopped school bus in Rochester hit and killed three children back in 2018.