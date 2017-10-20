Indiana police agencies receive 1,758 breath tests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – State and federal officials have announced the delivery of more than 1,750 new portable breath tests for 150 local law enforcement agencies across Indiana.

The devices used to measured blood-alcohol content in motorists were purchased with just over $750,000 in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration impaired-driving funds administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The new devices include passive sniffers that can sense alcohol in the air around a person or an open container.

Over the coming year, an additional $310,000 is budgeted to purchase 725 devices for Indiana State Police posts.